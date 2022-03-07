StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 502,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

