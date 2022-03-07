Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $70.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,643.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,260.00 and a 12 month high of $1,919.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,699.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,717.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.