Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $70.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,643.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,260.00 and a 12 month high of $1,919.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,699.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,717.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

