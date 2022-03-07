Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $45.33

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

