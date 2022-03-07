Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,179. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $841.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

