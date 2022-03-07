New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. New China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

New China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.