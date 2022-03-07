New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. New China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.30.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
