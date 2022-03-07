ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.99. 12,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $617.91 million and a PE ratio of -71.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.