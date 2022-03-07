Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 541,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

SLVM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. 14,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.30. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLVM shares. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

