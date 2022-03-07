3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.21. 80,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,584. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

