Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as high as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.54, with a volume of 5717425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

