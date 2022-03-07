Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,538 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.27. 31,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $618.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

