Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,660 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 99,258 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,081,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

