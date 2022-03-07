LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.64

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 16950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,061,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.