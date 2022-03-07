iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.08

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 21409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

