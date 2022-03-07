Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

UPS stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.24. 15,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

