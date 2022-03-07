Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.75

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 3675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autoliv by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $4,243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.