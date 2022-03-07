Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.75

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 3675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.