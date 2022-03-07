Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.68. 36,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

