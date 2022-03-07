Nestree (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $24.99 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.46 or 0.99947717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00269973 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

