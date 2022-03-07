Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will report $125.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $522.99 million, a P/E ratio of 397.28 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155,502 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

