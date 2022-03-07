$57.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce $57.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $242.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,386. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $742.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

