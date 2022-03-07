NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.58. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,295. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

