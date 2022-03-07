Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $53.83. 323,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

