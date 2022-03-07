Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,270,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius by 71.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after buying an additional 110,733 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

