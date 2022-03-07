Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,407. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,579.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 230,542 shares of company stock worth $1,567,626 in the last three months.

