Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuinStreet by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 5,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,935. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.35 million, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 0.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.