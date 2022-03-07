Analysts Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Target Price at $24.30

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81.
In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,711. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,292,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
