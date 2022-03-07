Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

BLMN traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

