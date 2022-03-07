Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $94.29. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,150. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

