Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in February

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Canfor stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. 76,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616. Canfor has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

CFPZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

