Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Boosted by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.15. 53,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,154. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

