StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 592,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 323,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $53.78. 21,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,931. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.