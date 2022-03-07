Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.75. 55,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,577. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

