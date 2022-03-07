Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

