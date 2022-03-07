Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.
AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.
NYSE AQN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
