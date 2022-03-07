Reviewing Element Solutions (ESI) & Its Rivals

Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Element Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Element Solutions alerts:

This table compares Element Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 8.47% 13.82% 6.99% Element Solutions Competitors 33.39% 11.26% 1.33%

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 3.24, meaning that their average stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Element Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.40 billion $203.30 million 24.78 Element Solutions Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 8.33

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Element Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Element Solutions pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Element Solutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Element Solutions is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Element Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Element Solutions Competitors 92 374 333 9 2.32

Element Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.04, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Element Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Element Solutions beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc. engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials. The Industrial & Specialty segment comprises industrial solutions, graphic solutions, and energy solutions. The company was founded by Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.