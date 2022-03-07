Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

B traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,433. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

