Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $61.44

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $58.60. Galapagos shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 2,144 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
