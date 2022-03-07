Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $61.44

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $58.60. Galapagos shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 2,144 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galapagos by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 128.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

