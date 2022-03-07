First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $71.85

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.85, but opened at $75.60. First Solar shares last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 24,389 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

