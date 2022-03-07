Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at €16.68 ($18.74), but opened at €16.00 ($17.98). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €16.01 ($17.99), with a volume of 973 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $5,062,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

