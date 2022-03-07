Short Interest in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Drops By 33.4%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.3 days.

CMLEF remained flat at $$9.22 during trading on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

