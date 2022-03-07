Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.00. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 79,951 shares.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 255,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 491,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

