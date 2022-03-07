Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $71.72

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.72, but opened at $67.66. Novavax shares last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 25,882 shares.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Novavax by 305.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 171.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Novavax by 31,862.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

