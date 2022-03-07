Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $299.51 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

