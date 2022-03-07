Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 609.86 ($8.18).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

LON STAN traded down GBX 18.48 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450.72 ($6.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,356. The stock has a market cap of £13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 473.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

