DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of DS Smith stock traded up GBX 1.77 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 299.37 ($4.02). 5,597,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.25). The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Alina Kessel purchased 5,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,962.70).

About DS Smith (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.