DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.83 ($6.99).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of DS Smith stock traded up GBX 1.77 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 299.37 ($4.02). 5,597,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.25). The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.14.
In related news, insider Alina Kessel purchased 5,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,962.70).
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
