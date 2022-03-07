Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

