United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.76. 1,218,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,143. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.