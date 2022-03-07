HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after purchasing an additional 369,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,554,000 after purchasing an additional 239,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

