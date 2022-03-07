HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,828. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

