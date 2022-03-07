Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 530,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 163,296 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. 1,188,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

