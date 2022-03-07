Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Reduced by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 755.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,244,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,487,000 after purchasing an additional 119,316 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.00. 127,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,786. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

